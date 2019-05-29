Mercator Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Please find enclosed herewith Investor Presentation of the Company for your information and record. The same is available on website of the Company i.e. www.mercator.in

Pdf Link: Mercator Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Mercator Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor