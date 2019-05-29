Mercator Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has inter-alia, approved the following:
1.Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2019 and

2.Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2019.

The meeting of the Board of Directors was commenced at 2:30 p.m. and concluded at 7:35 p.m.

Published on May 29, 2019
