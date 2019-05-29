Mercury Laboratories Ltd - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 28, 2019)

Mercury Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend @ 15% (Rs. 1.50 per Share) on the Equity Share Capital for the year 2018-19.

