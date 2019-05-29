Mercury Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend @ 15% (Rs. 1.50 per Share) on the Equity Share Capital for the year 2018-19.



Pdf Link: Mercury Laboratories Ltd - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 28, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com