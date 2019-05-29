Mercury Laboratories Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

We are pleased to inform you that:



1. At the meeting of Board of Director held on May 29, 2019, the Board of Directors has approved the audited annual financial results of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2019.



2. Board of Directors recommended dividend @ 15% (Rs.1.50 per Share) on the Equity Share Capital for the year 2018 - 19.



3. Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company will be held on September 28, 2019.



4. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 18, 2019 to September 28, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 28, 2019.



5. At the Meeting of Board of Directors, Board noted resignation of Mr. Mukesh Khanna, Company Secretary of the Company with effect from May 31, 2019.



6. The Board approved the appointment of Mitesh Rana & Co., as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019 - 2020.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com