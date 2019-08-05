MERCURY METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 14th August 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at 05.30 P.M. to transact following business;



1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

2. To call 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company and fix the time, date, day and venue of the meeting.

3. To consider and approve Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting, Directors Report for the year ending 31st March, 2019.

4. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors.



Pdf Link: Mercury Metals Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of 02Nd (02/2019-20) Meeting Of The Board Of Directors

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com