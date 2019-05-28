This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 28th May, 2019 wherein appointment of M/s Nikhil Suchak & Associates, Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y.2019-20 was approved.

Pdf Link: Mercury Metals Ltd. - DISCLOSURE OF MATERIAL EVENT UNDER REGULATION 30(2) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATION AND DISCLOUSRE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATION, 2015

