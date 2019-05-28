Mercury Metals Ltd. - DISCLOSURE OF MATERIAL EVENT UNDER REGULATION 30(2) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATION AND DISCLOUSRE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATION, 2015

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 28th May, 2019 wherein appointment of M/s Badrilal Punglia & Co, Chartered Accountants as an internal auditor of the Company for the F.Y.2019-20 was approved.

Published on May 28, 2019
