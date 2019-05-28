Mercury Metals Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held onTuesday, 28thMay, 2019and the same meeting commenced at 05.30 p.m and concluded at 06.40 p.m. In that meeting the Board has decide the following matters:



1. Considered and approved the audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.

2. Considered and approved the appointment of M/s Badrilal Punglia& Co, Chartered Accountants as an internal auditor of the Company for the F.Y.2019-20.

3. Considered and approved the appointment of M/s Nikhil Suchak & Associates, Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y.2019-20.



