This is to inform you that the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday the 29th August, 2019 at 2.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at S-002B, 2nd Floor, Vikas Centre, S. V. Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai 400054.



Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Friday the 23rd day of August, 2019 to Thursday the 29th day of August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding the Annual General Meeting and Cut-off date will be Wednesday, 21st day of August, 2019.



Pdf Link: Mercury Trade Links Ltd. - Notice Of 34Th Annual General Meeting Of Mercury Trade Links Limited

