Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed the following documents duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors in their Board Meeting held on Tuesday, May 28,, 2019 at New Delhi commenced at 03:30 pm and concluded at 04:55 pm.



Appointment of Mr. Varinder Prakash as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) on the Board of the Company to hold office w.e.f 28.05.2019 till the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. Approval of shareholders of the company for the said appointment shall be sought at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.



Mr. Varinder Parkash is not related to any of the existing directors of the company and is not debarred from the holding the office of director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any other such authority. A brief profile of him is annexed to the letter.



Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge the receipt.



Pdf Link: Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com