Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed the following documents duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors in their Board Meeting held on Tuesday, May 28,, 2019 at New Delhi commenced at 03:30 pm and concluded at 03:55 pm.



1) The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 alongwith the Auditors" Report thereon and the declaration with respect to Auditors Report with unmodified opinion.



The results are also uploaded on companys website.



2) Appointment of Mr. Varinder Prakash as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) on the Board of the Company to hold office w.e.f 28.05.2019 till the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. Approval of shareholders of the company for the said appointment shall be sought at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com