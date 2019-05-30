Pursuant to applicable Regulation of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 including Regulation 30, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Corporate office, inter-alia, have consider and approve the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Mfl India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

