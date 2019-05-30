With reference to earlier announcement dated 22nd May, 2019, regarding meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, this is to inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was scheduled to be held on May 30, 2019 i.e. today, is now postponed and rescheduled to be held on Friday, the 07th June, 2019, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Mgm Realtors Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (3) - Board Meeting Intimation

