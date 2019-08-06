MICROSE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In compliance with the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019 at 05:00 p.m. for the following business:-



1. To consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financials results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

2. To fix date of Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2018-19.

3. To approve Directors Report for the financial year 2018-19.

4. To fix Book Closure date.

5. To consider any other business with the permission of Chair.



Microse India Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Subject: Notice Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

