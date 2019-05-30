Microse India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30.05.2019- Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Microse India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Microse India Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor