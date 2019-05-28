Mideast (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed the following documents duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors held at New Delhi on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019, commenced at 3.00 P.M and concluded at 3.25 P.M;

1.The Audited Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019 as per Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

2.Statutory Audited Report

3.Declaration of unmodified Opinion of the Statutory Auditor on Auditors Report.



