Mihika Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 13th day of August, 2019 at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Mihika Industries Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com