Minaxi Textiles Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on 27th day of May, 2019, at the Registered Office of the Company, which was commenced at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 04.45 P.M. inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, in due compliance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

At the said Board Meeting, among others, the following decisions were taken by the Board of Directors of the company :

1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019, were adopted and approved.

2. Analyzing, Considering and Approving the Request of Reclassification of 95581 Equity Shares of Rs.1/- each (being 0.19% of the total share capital of the company) of Mr. Sujal Kanubhai Patel, from Promoter Category to Public Category under Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2018, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in forthcoming Annual General Meeting and approval of BSE Ltd. within the specified time period..



