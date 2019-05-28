Minda Corporation Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Minda Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.45/- per equity share (face value of Rs. 2/- per share) subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. The total dividend declared/ recommended on equity shares of the Company for the year 2018-19 is Rs. 0.70/- per equity share (face value of Rs. 2/- per share) including interim dividend of Rs. 0.25/- per equity share (face value Rs. 2/- per share) declared by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 07, 2019.

Pdf Link: Minda Corporation Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Minda Corporation Ltd

