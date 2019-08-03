Minda Finance Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 10.08.2019

Minda Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of Minda Finance Limited (the Company) will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.



Further, it is informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for designated person(s) of the Company till 48 hours after the results are made public on August 10, 2019.



