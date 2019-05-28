Minda Finance Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Dear Sir(s),



In compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Board meeting of the Company held today i.e. May 28, 2019, the Board of Directors has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended on 31 March 2019.



We are enclosing herewith the following statements, duly approved/ signed, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: -



1)Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31 March 2019;

2)Auditors Report on the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31 March, 2019;

3)Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31 March 2019;

4)Auditors Report on the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31 March, 2019;

5)Declaration for unmodified opinion in terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) as amended by SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016 for both Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31 March, 2019.

The aforesaid meeting was commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:00 P.M.



It is for your information and records please.



Thanking You.



