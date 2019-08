This is to inform you that Minda Industries Ltd. is hosting live webcast of its 27th Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Lakshmipat Singhania Auditorium, PHD House, opposite Asian Games Village, New Delhi- 110016 for its shareholders on Companys website and You Tube.

Pdf Link: Minda Industries Ltd. - Intimation Of Live Webcast Of 27Th Annual General Meeting

