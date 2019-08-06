Minda Industries Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

We wish to inform that 27th Annual General Meeting of Minda Industries Limited held today i.e. Tuesday, 6 August, 2019 at 3.30 p.m. at Lakshmipat Singhania Auditorium, PHD House, Opposite Asian Games Village, New Delhi-110016.

The summary of the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company is enclosed herewith at Annexure-I, as required under Regulation 30, Part-A of Schedule-III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Further it is informed that the Results of Voting i.e. remote e-voting results and results of the voting done at the AGM alongwith the Scrutinizers Report will be submitted to the Stock Exchanges within 48 hours of conclusion of the AGM.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
