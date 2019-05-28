We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019 at its meeting held on May 28, 2019.



Further we would like to intimate that the Board of Directors have:



1. Recommended Dividend of 10% (Re. 1 per equity share of Rs. 10 each) for the FY 2018-19.

2. Approved the closure of Mindteck Netherlands B.V., Netherlands (Step-down Subsidiary) and Mindteck Solutions Philippines, Inc., Philippines (Step-down Subsidiary) due to continuous losses in these entities.

Pdf Link: Mindteck (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com