Mindteck (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

With reference to the above-mentioned subject, Mindteck would like to send a press release on-
Mindteck Reports Results for the Financial Year 2018-19 today.

The copy of the press release is attached for the same.

Please take the above intimation on record and kindly acknowledge.

Pdf Link: Mindteck (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Mindteck (India) Ltd

