Mindtree Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

This is to inform you that, the Company proposes to make a press release on the following topic:

Mindtree Opens Atlanta Delivery Center

A copy of the press release to be distributed to the media is enclosed herewith.

Please take the above intimation on records.

Pdf Link: Mindtree Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Mindtree Ltd

