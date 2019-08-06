MINI DIAMONDS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the 2nd Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year 2019-20 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for 2Nd Board Meeting Of 2019-20 Of Board Of Director To Be Held On Wednesday, 14Th, August 2019.

