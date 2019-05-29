Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting, held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 have approved the following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015;

2. Statement ofAssets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2019;

3. Declaration with respect to unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors in Audited Standalone Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31,2019;



