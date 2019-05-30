Appointment of Mr. Shuja Mirza (DIN: 01453110) as an Additional Director, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee under the category as Whole Time Director w.e.f. 01st June, 2019 subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Mirza International Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com