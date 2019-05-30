Mirza International Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Resignation by Mr. Irshad Mirza, from the post of Chairman cum Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 30.05.2019 due to ill health and old age.

Pdf Link: Mirza International Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Mirza International Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor