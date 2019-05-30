Mirza International Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company of Rs. 0.90 per share (i.e. @ 45%) on equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the financial year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Mirza International Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com