Pursuant to the Regulations 30 and 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are forwarding herewith copies of Newspaper clippings of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Year Ended on March 31st, 2019 published on Wednesday, May 29th , 2019 in Financial Express and Jansatta (English and Hindi) Newspaper.



Pdf Link: Mishka Exim Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

