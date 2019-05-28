Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Company has scheduled Conference Call as per details given in the attached letter.



Please note that no unpublished price sensitive information is proposed to be shared during the meeting(s).



Note: The schedule may undergo changes due to exigencies on the part of the Analysts / Investors or the Company.





Pdf Link: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com