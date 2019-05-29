Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

The Board of Directors have recommended a final Dividend of Rs.0.51 per equity share for the year ended 31.03.2019 at its meeting held today i.e., on 29/05/2019

