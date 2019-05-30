Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015; please find attached the Investor Presentation.

Pdf Link: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
