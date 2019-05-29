Mishtann Foods Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for BM To Be Held On 07/06/2019

Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To appointment of the following as Independent Director:
a) Sachin Mahendrabhai Patel
b) Vijaykumar Rameshkumar Patel

2. To consider resignation of following Independent Directors:
a) Bharatbhai Jethbhai Patel
b) Devalbhai Bharatbhai Patel

3. Any other Business with the permission of chair.

Pdf Link: Mishtann Foods Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for BM To Be Held On 07/06/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Mishtann Foods Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor