Mishtann Foods Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for BM To Be Held On 07/06/2019

Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To appointment of the following as Independent Director:

a) Sachin Mahendrabhai Patel

b) Vijaykumar Rameshkumar Patel



2. To consider resignation of following Independent Directors:

a) Bharatbhai Jethbhai Patel

b) Devalbhai Bharatbhai Patel



3. Any other Business with the permission of chair.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com