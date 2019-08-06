Mishtann Foods Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for The Agendas As Prescribed In The Attached File.

Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the following:
1.To consider and approve unaudited Standalone Financial Statement for quarter and three months ended 30th June, 2019.
2.To appoint M/s J.M. Patel & Bros., as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of five Consecutive financial years beginning with FY 2019-20, subject to its approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
3.To appoint Kamlesh M. Shah (ACS: 8356, COP: 2072), as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2019-20.
4.To fix the day, date and venue of the Thirty-Ninth Annual general Meeting of the Company.
5.To consider and approve the text of the draft Notice of the Thirty-Ninth Annual General Meeting of the Company.
and further agendas as per the attached file.

Pdf Link: Mishtann Foods Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for The Agendas As Prescribed In The Attached File.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Mishtann Foods Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.