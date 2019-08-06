Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the following:

1.To consider and approve unaudited Standalone Financial Statement for quarter and three months ended 30th June, 2019.

2.To appoint M/s J.M. Patel & Bros., as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of five Consecutive financial years beginning with FY 2019-20, subject to its approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

3.To appoint Kamlesh M. Shah (ACS: 8356, COP: 2072), as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2019-20.

4.To fix the day, date and venue of the Thirty-Ninth Annual general Meeting of the Company.

5.To consider and approve the text of the draft Notice of the Thirty-Ninth Annual General Meeting of the Company.

and further agendas as per the attached file.

Pdf Link: Mishtann Foods Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for The Agendas As Prescribed In The Attached File.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com