Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Due to strong recommendation of Independent Directors, the Board of Directors have recommended dividend @ 0.50 (fifty paise only) per equity share for the financial year ended on 31st march, 2019

Pdf Link: Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor