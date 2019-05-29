Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on today i.e. 29th May, 2019, has inter-alia considered and approved the following:

i. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the half year ended on 31st March 2019 and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditors Report thereon;

ii. Due to strong recommendation of Independent Directors, the Board of Directors have recommended dividend @ INR 0.50 (Fifty Paise only) per equity share for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019; and

iii. Appointment of Ms. Drishti Thakker as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the

Company w.e.f. 3rd June, 2019.





