The Board Meeting to be held on 06/08/2019 has been revised to 10/08/2019 This is to inform you that, The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company which was Scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 06th Aug., 2019, to inter alia, to consider and take on record the unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019 and other matters has been postponed and rescheduled to be held on Saturday, 10th Aug. 2019 at registered office of the company.



We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: M.K. Exim (India) Ltd - Update on board meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com