This is to inform you that Analyst / Institutional Meeting by the Company will be held on 30 May 2019 with Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited.



The presentation at the Meeting, will be Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019.



Pdf Link: M.M.Forgings Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com