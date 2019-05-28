M.M.Forgings Ltd. - Board declares Interim Dividend

MM Forgings Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has declared an interim dividend of 25% (Rs. 2.5 per equity share).

The Dividend shall be payable on or before June 27, 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
