MM Forgings Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has declared an interim dividend of 25% (Rs. 2.5 per equity share).



The Dividend shall be payable on or before June 27, 2019.



Pdf Link: M.M.Forgings Ltd. - Board declares Interim Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com