1. In Compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI ( LODR ) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, 28 May 2019, approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results ( IND AS) for the Quarter and year ended 31 March 2019.

The copies of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditors is attached. (Annexure A)



2. The Board has declared an interim dividend of 25 % ( ` 2.5 per equity share)

The Record Date for payment of Dividend will be 10 June 2019. (Annexure B).

The Dividend shall be payable on or before 27 June 2019.



Board meeting starting time - 15.30 hours

Ending time - 16.45

Pdf Link: M.M.Forgings Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com