MODERN STEELS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

2. To fix the day, date, time and venue of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and dates of Book Closure.

3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.



Pdf Link: Modern Steels Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for NOTICE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING-MODERN STEELS LIMITED

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com