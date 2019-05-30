We wish to inform you that the Company in its Board meeting held today, Thursday, 30th May, 2019 commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:20 p.m. at corporate office Chandigarh, along with other agenda items inter alia the following were considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company;



1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, in pursuance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



2. Approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



We are enclosing herewith the approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with copy of Independent Auditors Report and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualification (for audit report with modified opinion).



This is for your information to exchange and member thereof.



Pdf Link: Modern Steels Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com