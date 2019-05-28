Modi Rubber Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today, i.e. Tuesday, 28th May 2019 at the corporate office of the Company where alongwith other matters the Board considered and approved the followings:

1 To Consider and appoint Mr. Umesh Kumar Khaitan as an independent director in place of Late Mr. Arvind Nath Seth

2 Approval for the Audited Financial results of the Company for the year ended on March 31st, 2019.

3 Approval of Standalone Audited Financial Results together with the Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2019 and also results for the last quarter for publication as per LODR Regulation 2015



