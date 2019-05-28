Modison Metals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended final dividend @ Rs. 0.50/- (50%) per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company has

already paid Interim Dividend of Re.1/- (100%) per share of Re.1/- each in February, 2019, making a total dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per share.

Pdf Link: Modison Metals Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on August 06, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com