In terms of SEBI Circular CIR/CFC/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016, we hereby declare that , M/s. Kanu Doshi Associates LLP, Chartered Accounts, Statutory auditors of the Company have issued an unmodified Audited Report on Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Modison Metals Ltd. - Declaration Regarding Audit Report With Unmodified Opinion For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com