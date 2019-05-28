We wish to inform you that, at the Board meeting held today i.e; Tuesday 28th May, 2019, the Board approved the following:



1) Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended

31st March,2019.

2) Dividend.

3) Annual General Meeting.

4) Appointment of Mr. Manish Srivastava as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

5) Re-appointment of Mrs. Rita Bhatia as Non Executive Independent Director for the further period of 5 years i.e. 27.10.2019 to 26.10.2024.

6) Approval of Mr. Suresh Mody to continue as Non Executive Director on attainment of 75years of age.

7) Resignation of Internal Auditor.

Pdf Link: Modison Metals Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

