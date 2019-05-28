MOIL LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 we hereby enclose copies of the notice for the attention of equity shareholder of the Company in respect of transfer of equity shares of the Company to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Account, published on 27th May, 2019 in the following newspaper in accordance with the requirement of section 124(6) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority (Accounting Audit, Transfer and Refund Rules, 2016

1. Economic Times
2. Lokmat Marathi

This is for your Kind Information and record

Published on May 28, 2019
MOIL Ltd

